Corrina Hudsonpillar has joined the team at the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Salina as a donor advisor. Hudsonpillar received her bachelor's degree from Fort Hays State University in marketing. Using the skills from her degree and her love of service, Hudsonpillar became involved in a variety of different organizations within her community, including advisory council for the Hays Area Young Professionals, member of Kiwanis Club, past board member for the Red Cross and volunteer at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (IHM), as well as Thomas More Prep-Marian Catholic High School.

SALINA, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO