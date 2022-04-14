Police are asking for help with a year-old suburban murder that has links to Rogers Park
By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
2 days ago
Officials are hoping to crack a year-old north suburban murder case that has links to the Rogers Park neighborhood. The Cook County sheriff’s office, which is leading the investigation, said Erik Esquivel lived in Rogers Park until someone shot at him...
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man in front of children Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Nycole Tolbert was accused of shooting a 33-year-old in front of two girls, ages 13 and 14, around 8:05 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a flurry of gunfire that wounded three young adults inside a residence on the city’s northeast side late Monday. It happened in the 8200 block of Crousore Rd., near Franklin Rd. and I-70. Investigators say two male and one female adults were struck by gunfire that came from […]
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks. Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
CHICAGO - Less than two years after being paroled in the fatal stabbing of her then-boyfriend, a 55-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing another man in the neck after they broke up earlier this month. Veronica Wilson, from the South Austin neighborhood, was arrested Friday and charged with felony...
RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case.
A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001. Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in...
An American mother of four was killed and her younger sister was wounded during a mass shooting in Mexico Sunday night, her family told CBS Chicago. The woman, 36-year-old Melissa Silva, and her sister had traveled to Mexico to visit family, when gunmen burst into a gathering, killing 20 people. Her sister was shot - but survived.
An Ohio man allegedly shot his teenage girlfriend in the head and left her body for months to decompose on his apartment balcony, police reportedly say. Bennie Washington, 39, is locked up for aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse for allegedly killing Audreona Barnes, Cleveland.com reported. Barnes–widely reported to...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University. Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots. Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending. Area Two Detectives are investigating.
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Rhonda Wells hasn't gotten headstones yet for her son, Jabbar Muhammad, and her father, Eldred Wells Sr. It would make their deaths too real, she said, at a time when the family is still struggling to find closure. On a recent cool, sunny day in Joliet, Rhonda visited the Elmhurst Cemetery. That's where Jabbar and Eldred are buried as they once lived: together. "I was always told that the children should bury the parents, not the parents bury the children," Rhonda said. "In this case, I had to bury a parent and a...
