Environment

Philippine Storm Death Tolls Climbs To 123 As Army Aids Search

By Neil Jerome Morales
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philippine military pledged on Thursday to keep up search and rescue efforts after tropical storm Megi ripped through central areas this week, burying many under landslides and killing at least 123 people. Megi was the first cyclone this year to hit the Philippines, an archipelago of more than...

www.ibtimes.com

BBC

Durban floods: South Africa floods kill more than 300

The death toll in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has reached more than 300, after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the area. A state of disaster has been declared in the area, after some areas saw months worth of rain fall in one day. Officials have called it "one...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Thousands Displaced After Typhoon Megi Hits Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Wednesday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in evacuation centres after typhoon Megi triggered landslides in coastal provinces that left 56 dead and dozens missing. More than 42,000 people were displaced and 200 injured when Megi made landfall...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Pictured: British diver, 46, and his son, 14, missing off Malaysia as rescuers find Norwegian member of their group alive 30 miles from where they vanished

Rescuers are still searching for a 46-year-old British man and his 14-year-old son after they went missing while diving off the coast of south east Malaysia. Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, 35, was today rescued alive after going missing when a group of four went diving off the tiny island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, nine miles from the coast.
ACCIDENTS
#Hurricanes#Tolls#Typhoon Haiyan#Aids#Extreme Weather#Philippine Army#Baybay
Shropshire Star

Rescued British man ‘says son died on Malaysia diving trip’

Adrian Chesters, 46, and Alexia Molina, 18, from France, were found by fishermen. The search for a 14-year-old Dutch boy who went missing during a dive in Malaysia has been called off after his rescued British father said he drowned after becoming too weak, authorities said. Adrian Chesters, 46, and...
ACCIDENTS
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Queen sympathises with South Africa after nation hit by deadly floods

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. The Queen has expressed her sympathy for the people of South Africa affected by devastating floods which have killed hundreds in the country. Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Search and rescue efforts bolstered in Philippine disaster

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — As search and rescue efforts increased with the arrival of equipment, the death toll has risen to at least 56, with 28 others missing, after a summer tropical depression that unleashed days of pounding rain caused landslides and floods in the central and southern Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
ASIA
Reuters

Italy reports 83,643 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 169 deaths

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy reported 83,643 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,368 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 169 from 115. Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
International Business Times

Troops Burn Villages In Myanmar Heartland, Seek To Crush Resistance

Rubble and ashes, overlooked by a single golden pagoda, are almost all that remain of the wood and brick houses most people had built for themselves in the quiet riverside village of Bin in the Buddhist heartland of central Myanmar. Bin is one of more than 100 villages partially or...
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

South African floods wreaked havoc because people are forced to live in disaster prone areas

Rapid urbanisation and government failure to deliver adequate housing are among the driving forces behind the proliferation of informal settlements across South African cities and towns. These informal settlements are notorious for their perilous and unhealthy conditions. This has been sharply illustrated in recent flooding in Ethekwini (Durban), the port...
ENVIRONMENT
Hello Magazine

The Queen shares emotional message following South African floods

On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen would have to cancel her appearance at the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. Hours after the news emerged, her Majesty released an emotional statement as she reacted to the floods in South Africa that have caused an estimated £40 million worth of damage, destroying homes and washing away roads. The floods, which have happened in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, have also claimed the lives of at least 306 people, with the death toll expected to rise.
ENVIRONMENT

