Gregg Popovich has done everything an NBA head coach can do. He's won five championships and three Coach of the Year awards. He became the winningest coach in NBA history this season, and has led the Spurs for nearly three decades. But Popovich is also 73 years old. The players that he won championships with have either retired or moved on, and naturally, all of this has led to speculation about Popovich's retirement. Sooner or later, he's going to have to call it a career.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO