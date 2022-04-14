ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Lady (Season 1 Episode 1) “That White House”, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Startattle.com – The First Lady | Showtime. – Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, first lady (2009-2017) – Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama. – O. T. Fagbenle as Barack Obama. – Julian De Niro as...

