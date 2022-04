HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recording artist, Vince Gill will be coming to Huntsville July 17 while on his new summer tour. The concert will be at the Von Braun Center and tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the VBC Box Office or on ticketmaster.com. Reserved seats range from $66 to $96.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 25 DAYS AGO