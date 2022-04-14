ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil prices retreat

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOU7W_0f8qVaE200
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures climbed.

Investors appeared to brush aside fresh evidence that inflation remains widespread in the U.S. economy according to a U.S. government report that rising energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.

That report followed news a day earlier that U.S. consumer prices remain at their highest levels in generations.

Rising prices are driving the Federal Reserve and many other central banks to tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates, among other measures, to help cool the surging demand that is contributing to the problem.

South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 percentage points to 1.50%. That was its fourth increase since August 2021. The Kospi in Seoul slipped less than 0.1% to 2,715.27.

Shares in Singapore were flat after the Singapore Monetary Authority tightened its policy by adjusting currency exchange rates in a more aggressive move than had been expected. It also raised its forecast for 2022 inflation to 2.5%-3.5% from 2.0%-3.0%.

New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2% to 27,167.69 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney climbed 1.6% to 3,238.51.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 21,549.12 and the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.7% to 3,207.85 after the government indicated China's central bank may ease policy to counter the blow to its slowing economy from pandemic-related shutdowns in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou.

U.S. stock and bond markets face a shortened week and will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to 4,446.59, breaking a 3-day losing streak brought on by persistent worries about inflation and the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is planning to use against it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 34,564.59 and the Nasdaq picked up 2% to 13,643.59. The Russell 2000 index surged 1.9% to 2,025.10 and is on track for a weekly gain.

Travel-related companies were among the biggest gainers. Delta gained 6.2% after it reported strong revenue during its first quarter and solid bookings. Technology stocks also gained, while banks slipped following a disappointing earnings report from JPMorgan. It fell 3.2% after revealing a sharp drop in profits after writing down nearly $1.5 billion in assets due to higher inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68% early Thursday from 2.72% late Tuesday.

Inflation may be peaking but will likely stick around for awhile as cost pressures filter their way through the markets.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised volatility for energy prices since oil supplies already were tight as demand rises with the waning of the pandemic. U.S. crude oil prices are up roughly 40% for the year, driving up gasoline prices and giving inflation's a bigger hit on people's wallets.

“On the geopolitical front, the Ukraine crisis continues to weigh on sentiment, with markets watching for any signs of further deterioration," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

Companies in various industries have been raising prices to offset rising costs and maintain or increase their margins.

Investors will get more details on how companies and consumers are dealing with inflation as more companies report their latest financial results. Insurer UnitedHealth Group and banks Wells Fargo and Citigroup are due to report their earnings on Thursday.

Also Thursday, the Commerce Department will release its retail sales report for March, which will show whether and where consumers are pulling back on spending.

In energy trading U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped $1.11 to $103.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $3.65 to $104.25 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing of oil, lost 67 cents to $108.11 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 125.43 Japanese yen from 125.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0888.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Dollar Ticks Down After U.S. Inflation Data Shows Rise In Prices

The dollar slid on Tuesday after U.S. inflation data showed that consumer prices rose 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, coming in slightly hotter than analysts expected. The data for March showed the biggest monthly rise in consumer prices in 40 years, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay the course on aggressive monetary tightening.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wall Street#Consumer Prices#Asian#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Kospi#S P
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
CNBC

Dollar rises following red-hot U.S. inflation

The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, hitting a fresh high since May 2020 as key inflation data reinforced bets of aggressive monetary tightening and signaled to investors inflation could be at its peak. Following the inflation data, which indicated the consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March, the dollar index...
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
136K+
Followers
99K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy