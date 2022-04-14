Just because the federal government can’t seem to get its act together on something doesn’t mean that individual states can’t try to do so independently. Take a look at what’s going on with stimulus checks across the country, with more than one state proposing new injections of free money into individuals’ bank accounts or mailboxes via check.

The US Senate’s political resolve to approve another monthly child tax credit check crumbled in December. States have since stepped forward with proposals ranging from stimulus funds to basic income guarantees. Because of the high rates at the pump, even gas rebates are being offered.

What’s the most recent example of something along these lines? Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania has suggested direct payments of up to $2,000 for state citizens earning less than $80,000.

Pennsylvanians will receive $2,000 in free money.

According to a press statement from Gov. Wolf’s office, “the cost of everything from petrol to food is rising, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck, that can entail unpleasant decisions.” “Pennsylvanians deserve to be helped and given a chance to succeed. My Republican colleagues, on the other hand, have more than $2 billion in support that will have to be returned to the federal government if no plan is passed.”

People in This State May Receive $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Money, more precisely, that is currently uncommitted. The state is believed to be sitting on more than $2 billion in federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds. Gov. Wolf’s proposal uses $500 million of the money to provide free money to inhabitants of the state.

It’s part of the governor’s entire $1.7 billion proposals, including $225 million in small-business help. Also included are $204 million in direct property tax relief, $325 million for Pennsylvania’s healthcare system, and $450 million for community conservation, preservation, and regeneration.

Importantly, what happens if Pennsylvania does not decide how to spend the money from the Rescue Plan by December 31, 2024? The cash will be returned to the government of the United States.

Update on the Stimulus Check

This comes as other states in the US consider a stimulus-related calculus. Gas costs are particularly high in California right now. As a result, it’s not surprising that it’s considering giving citizens free money in gas rebates.

Basic income experiments are also being conducted in several states. Which are different types of stimulus checks in that they are essentially free money delivered over a long period of time.

Officials in Georgia, for example, opted to pay 650 women an average of $850 per month over the course of two years. “The greatest guaranteed income project in the South to date,” according to reports.

Meanwhile, as part of the state’s Essential Employee Premium Pay program, a $500 stimulus has been distributed in recent days in Massachusetts. The payments for the scheme were set aside by the state legislature at $460 million. The first wave of $500 payouts has already been distributed to 500,000 persons.