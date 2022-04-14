ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus Checks in Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Plans to Send $2,000 to Address the Cost of Living Crisis

By Tommie Fields
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sz92E_0f8qR9oc00

High inflation, mostly owing to increased gas prices, has pushed many states, including Pennsylvania, to come up with financial assistance. Governor Tom Wolf intends to provide financial assistance to people to help alleviate the state’s cost-of-living crisis. Wolf has recommended that millions of Pennsylvania residents receive $2,000 stimulus cheques. Wolf intends to send the stimulus payments using the American Rescue Plan funds.

Who Will Get the Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks?

Governor Wolf recently proposed utilizing $500 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March of last year, to deliver $2,000 in Pennsylvania stimulus payments. Individuals with an annual income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the Pennsylvania stimulus cheques.

“Everything from petrol to groceries is rising in price, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck, this might mean difficult decisions,” Wolf said last week.

Wolf’s planned $1.7 billion program includes $225 million in financing for small businesses and nearly $300 million for the state’s healthcare system and delivering Pennsylvania stimulus payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ua3Zf_0f8qR9oc00
Stimulus Checks in Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Plans to Send $2,000 to Address the Cost of Living Crisis

There is no word on when Wolf’s idea will be approved by the General Assembly. $2 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan has yet to be allocated to the state. If no commitments are made by December 2024, the money will be returned to the federal government.

The other States That Are Providing Assistance

Because of escalating gas prices, some additional states are providing or planning to provide direct help to residents. Connecticut, for example, has enacted legislation to repeal the state’s gasoline taxes. The temporary suspension of state gasoline taxes will last until June 30. During the same time period, the state has also removed fares on public buses.

Georgia has also halted gasoline taxes until May 31. Though little information about the suspension of gasoline taxes is available, Gov. Kemp indicated last month in a tweet that “the suspension of the 29.1 cent tax on motor fuel and 32.6 cent tax on diesel will make its way to the consumer.”

State taxes in Maryland have also been delayed, but only until April 18th.

Many states also provide people with direct subsidies or cheques to help them cope with rising costs. Idaho, for example, will issue a check for $75 or 12% of individual taxes paid to the state in 2020, whichever is greater.

New Mexico recently enacted a law that will give single taxpayers $500 and joint filers $1,000 in tax refunds. The payment will be made to eligible taxpayers automatically in July and August.

Last Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted, “SIGNED: Economic assistance for New Mexicans, reducing the strain of high national prices by putting hundreds of millions of dollars in New Mexicans’ pockets and preserving their salary.”

Indiana is also mailing a $125 stimulus check, and those who haven’t received it by May 1 are expected to do so.

Comments / 224

Donna Portner
1d ago

Why don't you lower our taxes. We will pay for this anyway like we already are paying out our butts for all of the other free hand outs everyone is getting. . Just another pat on our heads like we are good doggies

Reply(39)
83
JadedKrystals
1d ago

About time Pennsylvania uses those billions they have been sitting on, all the other states have gave out the stimulus money they have received , PA is the only state that hasn't , if it is not used by the end of 2024 they have to return all that money back to the government..

Reply(1)
32
Stephen W. Bradney
1d ago

just more socialist grooming of the people.... the fact the government is capable of handling out billions of taxpayers money is proof, We The People, are over taxed in the 1st place.

Reply(15)
55
Related
Jake Wells

Will Another Stimulus Payment Be Coming In 2022?

Hand out holding stack of cashPhotos by Pictures Of Money (Creative Commons) Did you know that consumer prices are up 7.5 percent since January 2022? (source) Yes, that's less than two months at the time of publishing. I know what you're thinking: is more stimulus money coming from the government this year?
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Cost Of Living#The American Rescue Plan#Pennsylvanians#The General Assembly
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
317
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy