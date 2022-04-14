ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Lyoya: Video shows fatal US police shooting of black man

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice video has been released of a white officer fatally shooting a black man in the back of the head after a scuffle over a stun gun. Footage of the 4 April incident in Grand Rapids, Michigan, shows Patrick Lyoya, 26, running from the officer following a traffic stop....

Comments / 63

Wiliest Coyote
1d ago

DO NOT RESIST ARREST. DEFINITELY DO NOT REACH FOR AN OFFICERS WEAPON! Now they are protesting because a cop shot a man. If the suspect/corpse was white this story wouldn’t exist.

Reply(9)
29
save our country from liberal loons
1d ago

I guess the words stop, stop, stop aren’t a part of the English language that this person knew. He also didn’t recognize that fighting with police could lead to further problems. But then we have seen this multiple times

Reply(2)
16
Joementia Brandon
2d ago

Officer had hands and no backup. Imagine had the retard recording the incident actually thought to help in the arrest? Good shoot.

Reply(4)
27
