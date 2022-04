BOSTON (CBS) — When it was announced in February that the Bruins would host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, most speculated that the Pittsburgh Penguins would come to town for the outdoor game. The matchup is now official. The NHL announced Wednesday the Penguins are heading to Boston the day after New Year’s for an outdoor clash with the Bruins. Considering Fenway Sports Group owns both Fenway Park and the Penguins, it makes sense that it would be the Pens and the Bruins playing on Monday, Jan. 2. The game is taking place a day later than usual, with...

