Dp Tour take a closer look at the players who have the most wins in DP World Tour history. Just five players in history have achieved more than 30 wins on Tour. Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie and Sir Nick Faldo are all certified legends of the game, and each player has proven their dominance through their number of victories on Tour, which is now named the DP World Tour.

