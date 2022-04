The Edge Ice Center in Owensboro is currently closed and this is what the rink looks like at the moment. The facility is undergoing a massive resurfacing project and I got an inside look over the weekend, thanks to my friend Kerry Bodenheimer with Owensboro Parks and Recreation. If you know Kerry, you know she started her career skating for Disney on Ice. She has spent endless amounts of time at ice rinks around the world. Until now, her home ice, at the Edge Ice Center, has never looked quite like this.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO