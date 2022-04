Hot Wheels has been a staple of childhood toys for generations, and now a new immersive and interactive exhibit is coming to Bowling Green, Kentucky. Ever since 1968, Hot Wheels cars have been a popular toy among kids. All of the different types of cars that have been made throughout the years combined with the different types of tracks that you could create for them to "race" on are astonishing. I can remember growing up and wishing that I could ride in a car on one of those tracks kind of like they did in "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves".

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO