TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Americans have been paying more for groceries and gas, and those costs are being felt by charitable organizations as well. Terre Haute Catholic Charities has a fleet of trucks they use to transport food and offer mobile food pantry services. So it’s had to deal with the rising cost of gas in addition to higher food prices.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO