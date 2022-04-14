ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review Almanac for April 14

 2 days ago

On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. On April 14th:. In 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was...

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
On This Day: Walmart founder Sam Walton dies at 74

April 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1614, Pocahontas, daughter of a chief, married English tobacco planter John Rolfe in Jamestown, Va. It was a marriage that ensured peace between the settlers and the Powhatan Indians for several years. In 1768, the first U.S. Chamber of Commerce...
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Today is Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2022 with 283 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857; Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884; psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900; actor Joan Crawford in 1905; Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910; inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924; Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929; land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 85); former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938; musician Ric Ocasek in 1949; television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 71); author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 70); former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 70); musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 69); actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 65); musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 54); basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 49); actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 48); actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 46); actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 46); gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 44); country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 41); country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 36); TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 33); Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 32); actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 30); basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 30); actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 27).
AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday. The jarring numbers came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory. That warning came after the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Amid the ramped-up rhetoric, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continues in the pummeled city of Mariupol.
