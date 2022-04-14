ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China seen holding medium-term rate steady Friday, RRR cut seen more likely

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank is set to step up monetary easing efforts, but a vast majority of market participants in a Reuters poll conducted on Thursday believe the central bank may opt not to cut borrowing costs on its medium-term policy loans this week.

Instead, markets increasingly expect an imminent reduction in the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves, after the State Council, or cabinet, called on Wednesday for the timely use of such monetary tools.

Activity in the world’s second-largest economy has slowed since early 2021 as traditional growth engines such as real estate and consumption faltered. More recently, widespread disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and tough lockdowns have tilted the odds towards a recession, a few economists say.

Still, 31 out of the 45 traders and analysts, or nearly 70% of all participants polled, forecast no change in the interest rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) when the central bank is set to renew 150 billion yuan ($23.57 billion) worth of such loans on Friday.

Among the other 14 respondents, eight predicted a marginal 5 basis points (bps) cut, while the remaining six believed a 10 bps reduction would be more likely.

“Citi economists’ base case is a 50 bps broad-based reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut to be confirmed as early as April 15, releasing more than 1.2 trillion yuan of liquidity,” the American investment bank said in a note, adding such a cut could reduce the chance of an imminent MLF rate reduction.

Some investors also argued that more aggressive monetary easing in China, such as lowering both RRR and key policy rates, would further diverge its policy stance with other major economies, which have started tightening, and potentially trigger more capital outflows. The yield premium between the China and the United States was wiped out this week.

“The situation would become more uncertain in case of more significant capital repatriation pressure and deteriorating (yuan) sentiment later this year,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Lockdowns in the financial hub of Shanghai and dozens of other cities to curb the fast spread of COVID-19 have roiled markets and prompted concern over wider disruptions to economic activity, leaving policymakers with no choice but to offer more stimulus to ensure the economy is on course to hit this year’s growth target of around 5.5%.

However, some economists say any credit loosening may not be enough to quickly reverse a deep economic downtrend, as businesses and consumers are in no mood to borrow money given the uncertain outlook. ($1 = 6.3660 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Ryan Woo, Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

April 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened sharply in jittery trade on Monday, reversing some of the previous week’s gains, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Late on Friday the central bank said it will...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Fed's Waller sees likelihood of multiple half-point interest rate hikes ahead

Federal Reserve board member Christopher Waller said Wednesday that he expects interest rates to rise considerably over the next several months. In a CNBC interview, Waller said current data on inflation and the general strength of the economy justify half-percentage-point increases ahead. The Fed normally increases in 25-basis-point increments. Getting...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of China#Yuan#Rrr#The State Council
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

March 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly in light trading in Moscow on Friday, heading towards a psychologically important threshold of 100 against the dollar ahead of the central bank’s board meeting. The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting...
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold slips as rising Treasury yields bolster dollar

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped in range-bound trading on Monday as surging Treasury yields boosted the dollar and countered fresh concerns about the war in Ukraine, while palladium extended gains fuelled by London’s decision to block trading of the metal from Russia. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,941.95...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy