UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt's EFG Hermes

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s biggest lender, has withdrawn its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, it said on Thursday.

“After careful consideration and in the context of ongoing global market uncertainty and volatile macroeconomic conditions, First Abu Dhabi Bank has decided to withdraw its non-binding offer submitted on 9 February 2022,” FAB said in a statement. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman )