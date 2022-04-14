“I love helping people, and I feel like the most hands-on way you can do that is to be a physician,”: UM student inspired to heal through the legacy of her grandmother
“Women of Ole Miss” is a four-part interview series documenting the voices of women attending the University of Mississippi. Each part focuses on a different student, exploring their unique life experiences and accomplishments and what it means to them to be a woman. Kanazsha Cooper’s biggest role model...thedmonline.com
Comments / 0