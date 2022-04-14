“I love helping people, and I feel like the most hands-on way you can do that is to be a physician,”: UM student inspired to heal through the legacy of her grandmother

UNITED STATES—There is nothing more annoying than when people seem to think they have the absolute right to be all up in your personal life. I mean people want to know who you’re dating, where you’re living, how much money you have a host of other things. Hold on, pause, stop for a minute. Last time I checked, I was an adult. I pay my own bills, I take care of myself, what I do with my personal time, my money and my personal life is my business NOT yours.

