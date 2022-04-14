ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Central-Current Conditions

KULR8
 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

www.kulr8.com

AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
#State#Weather Condition#Baton Rouge#Nne#Wsw#Ene#Sd#Nnw
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
KULR8

Slick street policy in effect in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to slick road conditions and low visibility from the winter storm, the slick street policy is in effect in Billings Tuesday. The slick street policy if no one is injured, you can still drive the cars, all parties have insurance and there isn’t a possible DUI, officers may not respond to the crash.
BILLINGS, MT
Salina Post

Red flag warnings again include our area

Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
UPI News

With summer approaching, drought only growing worse in West

The expression "April showers" has been just that -- more of an expression than a fact of life for much of the western United States. The continuance of drought conditions in several western regions mirrors what was predicted in AccuWeather's spring forecast, and the drought will only become worse as summer approaches. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 90% of nine Western states are at moderate drought levels, while 34.97 percent are facing either extreme or exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KULR8

Winter weather shutting down some highways in southeast Montana, Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. - Extreme winter weather conditions are shutting down some sections of highways and interstates in southeast Montana and Wyoming. The following are the current road closures from the Montana Department of Transportation as of 4:00 pm Tuesday:. I-90 - Mile Marker 383. BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT. WB...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Red Lodge Mountain receives 30 inches of snow, keeping crews busy

RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches. "The grooming crew was helping get lift...
RED LODGE, MT
Outdoor Life

Could North Dakota’s 30 Inches of “Duck Snow” Save Your Duck Season?

A record winter snowstorm barreled through the northern plains of North Dakota this week. The storm, which dumped as much as three feet of snow in some locations across the state, shut down local travel and caused residents to shelter indoors for most of the week. But this blizzard may just be the miracle that North America’s waterfowl needed, as it could help alleviate the prolonged drought that has plagued the Prairie Pothole Region over the past few years.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA - NWS Issues Fresh Warnings for Multi-Hazard Weather Conditions Across the United States Until Friday

US meteorologists have issued their latest short-term weather forecast. It includes fresh warnings for multi-hazard weather conditions such as severe weather, fire weather, and a major storm system that is currently causing a blizzard across the Contiguous United States (CONUS). Latest Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) -...
ENVIRONMENT

