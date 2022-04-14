Central-Current Conditions

DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling a little dry out there in North Texas? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports drought conditions have, “…significantly worsened across much of North and Central Texas in only the first two weeks of March.”. The center adds that the severe...
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
Believe it or not, some Coloradans were lucky enough to spot the northern lights earlier this week in Colorado (video of that below). If you missed it, don't worry – there's good news, too. More opportunities to spot the night sky under similar spectacular conditions may be likely during upcoming months.
A stubborn storm system spinning across the upper Midwest will bring ongoing rain and snow across the Great Lakes and the Northeast this weekend. Much cooler temperatures will continue for the region. Record-high heat is still happening over California and parts of the Southwest. The fire danger will be critical...
Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
A snowstorm will affect the northern tier of the US this week due to winter weather and strong winds that have been predicted to spread to the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest, as per the latest weather forecasts. The adverse weather is said to prompt the risks of travel disruption...
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to slick road conditions and low visibility from the winter storm, the slick street policy is in effect in Billings Tuesday. The slick street policy if no one is injured, you can still drive the cars, all parties have insurance and there isn’t a possible DUI, officers may not respond to the crash.
Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
The expression "April showers" has been just that -- more of an expression than a fact of life for much of the western United States. The continuance of drought conditions in several western regions mirrors what was predicted in AccuWeather's spring forecast, and the drought will only become worse as summer approaches. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 90% of nine Western states are at moderate drought levels, while 34.97 percent are facing either extreme or exceptional drought.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Extreme winter weather conditions are shutting down some sections of highways and interstates in southeast Montana and Wyoming. The following are the current road closures from the Montana Department of Transportation as of 4:00 pm Tuesday:. I-90 - Mile Marker 383. BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT. WB...
RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches. "The grooming crew was helping get lift...
Multiple storm systems are set to charge through the western United States leading up to and through the Easter weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. This is welcome news for those hoping for any type of drought relief whether it's in the form of rain or snow. "There is a huge deficit...
A record winter snowstorm barreled through the northern plains of North Dakota this week. The storm, which dumped as much as three feet of snow in some locations across the state, shut down local travel and caused residents to shelter indoors for most of the week. But this blizzard may just be the miracle that North America’s waterfowl needed, as it could help alleviate the prolonged drought that has plagued the Prairie Pothole Region over the past few years.
US meteorologists have issued their latest short-term weather forecast. It includes fresh warnings for multi-hazard weather conditions such as severe weather, fire weather, and a major storm system that is currently causing a blizzard across the Contiguous United States (CONUS). Latest Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) -...
