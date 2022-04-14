Central-Current Conditions

The expression "April showers" has been just that -- more of an expression than a fact of life for much of the western United States. The continuance of drought conditions in several western regions mirrors what was predicted in AccuWeather's spring forecast, and the drought will only become worse as summer approaches. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 90% of nine Western states are at moderate drought levels, while 34.97 percent are facing either extreme or exceptional drought.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO