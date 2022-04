San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is back in the staring lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians. The Giants held Yastrzemski out of the lineup on Wednesday against a left-hander and then they had Thursday off. He is back in right field and the leadoff spot for Friday's opener. Heliot Ramos, who filled in at right field on Wednesday, has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO