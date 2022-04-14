ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Triana, AL
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Harvest, AL
State
Alabama State
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Urban Area#Extreme Weather#Flooding Of Indian Creek#Gauge#Redstone Arsenal
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 00:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Limestone; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 1249 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvest, or 11 miles northeast of Athens, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Harvest, Elkwood, Belleview, Cash Point and Toney. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Central White County in central Arkansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1117 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Searcy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Searcy... Augusta Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson West Point... Crosby Pryor... Hurricane Lake WMA Letona... Albion Dixie... Providence McClelland... Center Hill Gregory... Worden Pickens in White County... Armstrong Springs This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 40 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Tishomingo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tishomingo County through 115 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iuka, J P Coleman State Park, Bacon Springs, Oldham, Hazard Switch, Walker Siding and Blythe Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Haskell; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Sequoyah; Wagoner The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Haskell County in southeastern Oklahoma Northeastern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma Southwestern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma South central Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 120 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Boynton to 2 miles east of Oktaha to 2 miles east of Gore to Keota to 3 miles north of Spiro, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Okmulgee Sallisaw... Stigler Fort Gibson... Muldrow Checotah... Roland Spiro... Haskell Warner... Morris Vian... Panama Gore... Porum Webbers Falls... Keota Bokoshe... Oktaha This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 252 and 324. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tunica A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR DESOTO...MARSHALL...NORTHEASTERN TUNICA AND TATE COUNTIES At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olive Branch, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Coldwater, Byhalia, Walls, Mt Pleasant, Lake Cormorant, Eudora, Lewisburg, Arkabutla, Red Banks, Laws Hill, Barr, Lynchburg and Phillipp. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton; Graves; Hickman FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1215 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Fulton, Graves and Hickman. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, Tippah, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tippah; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central DeSoto, northwestern Union, Marshall, western Tippah, eastern Tate and Benton Counties through 130 AM CDT At 101 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marianna, or 12 miles west of Wall Doxey State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Senatobia, New Albany, Holly Springs, Ripley, Wall Doxey State Park, Byhalia, Blue Mountain, Snow Lake Shores, Keownville, Bethlehem, Red Banks, Laws Hill, Barr, Independence, Gravestown, Marianna, Hickory Flat, Ashland, Potts Camp and Falkner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations around 2 to 3 inches between 2000 and 3000 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy