ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Coast Guard rescues 4 people stranded in boat 180 miles off Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four mariners who were stranded on a vessel about 180 nautical miles off Hawaii Island this past weekend. The crew of the Coast...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Surfer who died at Maunalua Bay identified as local Hawaii Kai resident | UPDATE

MAUNALUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) - A surfer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being pulled from the water by Honolulu Ocean Safety from the Maunalua Bay. At 9:50 am, Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call for a missing woman at the surf break known as Seconds, off of Portlock. The woman was reported missing by friends. Lifeguards responded by jet ski and truck.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Hawaii Island#U S Coast Guard#Mariners#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
KITV.com

UPDATE: 11-month-old Big Island infant found

HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos. According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.
PAHOA, HI
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
KHON2

3 in 4 Hawaii residents cannot identify local landmarks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study revealed that three in four Hawaii residents cannot correctly identify local landmarks in a state-wide test. I’m-a-puzzle. com, a jigsaw puzzle website, tested thousands of respondents asking them their knowledge of not-so-well-known local landmarks in their home states. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy