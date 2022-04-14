Water supply restored to thousands in Inverclyde and Renfrewshire

Two years after Flybe collapsed with the loss of more than 2,000 jobs, the regional airline has returned.Flybe flight BE404 took off from Birmingham just after 9am, and touched down 51 minutes later after a 226-mile flight.In a special promotion, many seats on board were sold for as little as £19.99 one-way.The chief executive of the revived airline, Dave Pflieger, said: “Today is a big day for everyone at Flybe.“Over the coming weeks and months our flight schedule will further ramp up as we take delivery of additional aircraft and serve other new destinations from Birmingham including Amsterdam, Avignon, Brest,...

