East Rutherford, NJ

Jets won’t be drafting a quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft

By Brian Costello
 2 days ago
As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Next up: Running backs.

The Jets are bringing back the three quarterbacks they ended the 2021 season with, so don’t expect any movement at this position on draft weekend.

Last year, the Jets made the big splash at No. 2 overall by taking Zach Wilson out of BYU. Wilson struggled as a rookie but had some promising moments and did not turn the ball over late in the season. The focus of this year’s offseason for the Jets has been building around Wilson.

The team re-signed veteran Joe Flacco to be Wilson’s backup. The Jets went into last season without a veteran at the position, but general manager Joe Douglas made a midseason trade with the Eagles to acquire Flacco, who ended up starting one game. The Jets made it clear after the season that they wanted Flacco to return in the backup role in 2022 and the two sides got a deal done last month.

Mike White, who had a brief star turn in place of Wilson last season, signed his restricted free-agent tender and will be back unless another team makes a surprising offer to him that the Jets choose not to match. White showed potential in his 400-yard performance against the Bengals but stumbled in a subsequent start against the Bills. The Jets still believe in White and he will get a chance to be a developmental quarterback behind Wilson and Flacco.

Douglas may sign an undrafted quarterback to take some of the reps in the spring and in training camp, but he should not be drafting one this year.

Joe Flacco
New York City, NY
