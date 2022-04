PORTLAND, Ore. — It's April snow to the rescue. Sort of. At least for western Washington and the northwest corner of Oregon. "Coming into this storm, we were having a very rapid meltdown of the snowpack across the state. And what this storm did is -- it’s cold, and it looks like it will remain cold for at least the next week. So it will preserve what snow we do have," said Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill. "Just a couple of days ago we're looking at possibly an historic early melt-out, one of the earliest melt-outs, four to six weeks early; now, we’re looking more along the lines of one to three weeks early."

