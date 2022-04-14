ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sienna Miller says she had ‘zero chemistry’ with Ben Affleck when playing his love interest

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
Sienna Miller has said she “had zero chemistry” with Ben Affleck when playing his love interest in a film.

The actor starred in Affleck’s gangster drama Live by Night , which he also directed, in 2016.

Reflecting on her role in the film, Miller told The Drew Barrymore Show that the actor “was like my brother” and that it was “hysterical” how little chemistry they had.

“I’ve never laughed so much in my life,” she said, adding: “I mean that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it.”

Miller continued: “We were supposed to be in love; we could not be less attracted to each other.

“He has an enormous head, I have a small one, so they’d have to like put me slightly ahead of him… and he directed the movie and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time.”

Live by Night , which was Affleck’s directorial follow-up to Best Picture winner Argo , was a box office flop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rqcei_0f8pkRz100

Miller will next be seen in Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal , which will be available to stream on 15 April, and Steve Coogan-Sarah Solemani comedy Chivalry , which begins 21 April on Channel 4.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Affleck is engaged to Jennifer Lopez for the second time.

The Independent

The Independent

