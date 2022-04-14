ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Stevens calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal’ who ‘really should resign’ in One Show interview

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Dan Stevens stunned the presenters of The One Show as he criticised Boris Johnson on live TV .

The actor was asked to discuss his forthcoming series Gaslit , which deals with the Watergate scandal of the Seventies , when he attacked the prime minister instead.

“You’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign...” Stevens said, seemingly explaining the plot of the new thriller, before correcting himself.

“No, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

Dan Stevens explains why he tore into Boris Johnson: ‘It’s rare to see someone speaking their mind on TV’

Nazanin should not have to face social media abuse after six years’ detention, says Boris Johnson

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Dan Stevens
Boris Johnson
Amber Heard’s former assistant asked about text in which Johnny Depp allegedly called ex-wife ‘scum’ and ‘flabby’

Boris Johnson news - live: Met interviews key partygate witnesses as Nazanin ‘should have come home years ago’

