Kings' Adrian Kempe: Tallies in Wednesday's loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kempe scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3...

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rally to beat Ducks in overtime, clinch playoffs

TAMPA – The Lightning’s early lead went away quickly Thursday night, then goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy disappeared down the tunnel. After allowing three goals to Anaheim in the first 10:41 of the second period, including two in a 22-second span, Vasilevskiy was pulled in favor of backup Brian Elliott.
TAMPA, FL
KEYT

MacKinnon’s hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6. The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL. Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Devils' Andrew Hammond: Little help in loss

Hammond allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche. This was Hammond's third straight loss to start his Devils tenure. All three goals came in the second period Thursday, including one on the power play. The 34-year-old is now 3-2-1 across seven appearances between the Devils and the Canadiens. Nico Daws figures to see more of the playing time over the last two weeks of the season.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Where LA Kings’ playoff chances stand after Thursday’s games

After a jam-packed slate of games on Thursday evening, it feels like the LA Kings will have to win out to make the playoffs. They received no help from Nashville or Calgary, who played Edmonton and Calgary, respectively. Edmonton shut out the Predators in Nashville 4-0. The Golden Knights took care of business 6-1 in Calgary.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Garners pair of assists

Getzlaf recorded two assists, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. Getzlaf helped out on tallies by Adam Henrique and Troy Terry in a span of 22 seconds midway through the second period. A nagging lower-body injury has limited Getzlaf to just six appearances in the Ducks' last 20 games. Thursday was the first time in that span he's gotten on the scoresheet. The soon-to-be-retired center has 33 points, 99 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

LA Kings could be getting healthy at the right time as playoffs near

The LA Kings have dealt with injuries as many teams have. However, have those injuries hit any other team like it has hit Los Angeles? The Kings lost half of their roster to injuries within a two-week span. The organization turned to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, to help fill those voids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Exits after colliding with railing

Suter left Friday's game against the Cardinals after colliding with the dugout railing, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Suter lobbied with his manager and training staff to stay in, which could indicate that he wasn't hurt all that badly, but the Brewers elected to take no chances with the team down nine runs. The exact nature of his injury and whether or not he'll need a trip to the injured list are not yet clear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER TAKES SHOT AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS

With the Calgary Flames set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, Darryl Sutter was asked his thoughts on the extremely skilled squad. In typical Sutter fashion, he hyped them up a ton, but also appeared to throw a shot in at the end. «When they...
NHL

