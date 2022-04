A trip 20 years ago to the Thousand Islands, which straddles the United States-Canada border, shaped author Tessa Wegert’s Shana Merchant series. “The reason why I set the series in the Thousand Islands is because (my in-laws) have a cottage there on a small three-acre island. My very first experience meeting them was going there for a weekend,” recalled Wegert. “I’m a bit of an anxious person, which comes through in Shana’s character to some extent – the stress and emotional turmoil she feels when working on cases. As I was spending time on that island that weekend, I started to think about what would happen if there was some kind of emergency? How would we reach the police and get help?”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO