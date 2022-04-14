ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Hundreds gather at prayer circle and march for Anna Scott

By Audrey Mayer
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReno, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Hundreds gathered Wednesday in downtown Reno to demand accountability and justice for...

FOX Reno

Hundreds gather in Fernley to search for Naomi Irion

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The search continues for Fernley's 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Saturday marks one week since she was seen in the Fernley Walmart parking lot before a man was seen on camera shoving her into her passenger seat and driving away. The search party...
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Why raffle money can't increase Anna Scott's Secret Witness reward

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of murdered 23-year-old Anna Marie Scott has been hosting a raffle to raise money to raise the Secret Witness reward being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and prosecution of her killer or killers, but Secret Witness doesn't enhance rewards.
RENO, NV
Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man convicted of killing Lincoln, Nebraska, police officer

A young man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Lincoln police investigator who was among officers serving an arrest warrant in a homicide case.A jury returned guilty verdicts Monday on the murder count as well as assault, escape and several weapons counts against 19-year-old Felipe Vazquez, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. He faces a mandatory prison term of life, plus 194 years, when he’s sentenced May 25 for the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.Herrera was a 23-year-veteran of the Lincoln police department and was among several officers who went to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
