Here's How To Watch A 37-Year Time Lapse Of Your Hometown

Unlike the Eye of Sauron, this home security camera looks less frightening and has a secret trick to keep it from seeing you all the time. Smart home security cameras have exploded in popularity in the past few years, but they have also exploded in controversy. Having something that can see you 24/7 can be a horrifying thought for some homeowners, especially when it involves a third party, like a company that can take a peek at any time, whether you know it or not. At the same time, there is also a real and growing need to keep an eye (no pun intended) on things while you’re out, so both service providers and homeowners need to find a way to strike a balance between security and privacy. This concept tries to do exactly that by providing a quick and easy way to disconnect the all-seeing eye and immediately know when it’s sleeping.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO