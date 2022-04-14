Shooting Allegedly Occurs At DaBaby's Home, Intruder Injured: Report
Harrowing news has been circulating online as news of an alleged shooting at DaBaby's home has taken over timelines. The rapper's name is no stranger to controversy and while a press release doesn't name the rapper, the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina detailed the event. The incident reportedly occurred this...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by shootings may finally draw to a close. Flag Patch, which lies between Longs and Loris, has been plagued by drive-by shootings for about a year. Horry County police announced this week that six men were arrested in connection to the shootings.
The dust-ups surrounding Benzino have reportedly increased in recent days. The ongoing back and forth between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray have been well-documented on social media as the pair have had run-ins that have unfolded for a global audience. Most recently, Benzino almost ruined Leray's collaboration with Nicki Minaj after sharing information about their single without their knowledge, and then later, Benzino unleashed after his daughter appeared on The Breakfast Club. According to Leray, he was upset because she revealed they were "broke" after he was removed from The Source.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Houston, TX – Yaya Mayweather and her legal team reportedly appeared in a Houston courtroom on Wednesday (April 13) where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was arrested in 2020 for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say. Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20,...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested months after a deadly shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stem from a shooting that took place […]
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
Woman critically injured in fiery head-on crash after man falls asleep in Alexander County. The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on-collision in Alexander County that injured two people and caused a vehicle to catch fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Walmart in west Charlotte was evacuated Sunday afternoon...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a man in Laurens County and say if you see him you should not approach, but call 911. The search for David Nathaniel Sentell began Monday afternoon in the area of 5527 Greenpond Road, deputies said. At 3 p.m. the sheriff...
A person was shot on the grounds of rapper DaBaby’s estate in North Carolina, police said. The Troutman Police Department said the shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the rapper’s sprawling $2.3M estate. Records show the property where the shooting occurred is owned by rapper Jonathan “DaBaby”...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Human remains were found Monday evening in the Shell Point area in Beaufort, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found about 6 p.m. in a wooded area close to a marsh off Broad River Drive. Deputies said they have not been able to identify the […]
