Iredell County, NC

Shooting Allegedly Occurs At DaBaby's Home, Intruder Injured: Report

By Erika Marie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrowing news has been circulating online as news of an alleged shooting at DaBaby's home has taken over timelines. The rapper's name is no stranger to controversy and while a press release doesn't name the rapper, the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina detailed the event. The incident reportedly occurred this...

Comments / 2

Chloe Terrigalo
1d ago

Likke they say in the South, trespassers will be shot on site. 🙃 The 2nd amendment applies to all !

Reply(1)
3
Andrei Tapalaga

