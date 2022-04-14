ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple excited to continue fostering spiritual development through Christian retreat

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
A couple who say they knew early on that God was calling them to serve together will help foster the spiritual development of others as directors of a west-central Illinois Christian retreat. (Green Pastures Christian Retreat Center)

Lydia and J.D. Darden will be hosts at Green Pastures Christian Retreat Center. The sprawling 41-acre, non-denominational retreat along U.S. 67 near Meredosia includes campgrounds, facilities and programs that "provide a place for Christians to gather, grow and encounter Jesus Christ together," according to its website .

Camp President Travis Deaver said the Dardens — who have four children, Quinn, Jude, Lindy and Teddy — will take over for Rick Barger, who has spent the past year making repairs to and maintaining the site.

"The board of directors will be forever grateful to Mr. Barger for his time and efforts in bringing the camp up to the standards our patrons expect from our facilities," Deaver said.

Lydia Darden is a Williamsville native who has years of experience planning and organizing activities for children and adults. The family will move soon from the Springfield area.

"God has been pruning and growing us together these last several years, especially," she said. "It is amazing when you stop fighting your will and align yourself into His will and find His plan is more than you envisioned for yourself. God has been moving our hearts to move to the rural countryside eventually and to love where we live and live there with a purpose."

She said they will bring that mission and purpose to the camp and are "excited to be a part of what God is and what He has already been doing at Green Pastures."

The camp is beginning to register summer events, including Christian performing arts camps and the Fire in Our Hearts Camp for youths in June.

