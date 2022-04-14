ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Cook in concert

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please...

American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
Noisecreep

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton as well as calling upon two longtime Osbourne cohorts in Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Page addressed his current status as well as providing a reasoning as to why he didn't take Osbourne up on the guest spot opportunity.
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jack White shocks concert fans by getting married on stage at homecoming show

DETROIT - What a day for Michigan’s own, Jack White! First, he released a new album. Then, he performed the National Anthem at Opening Day of the Detroit Tigers game, as seen in the video above. Finally, he not only proposed to his girlfriend on stage during his homecoming concert tonight, but he married her right on the spot. The marriage has been confirmed to MLive by his publicist.
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
psychologytoday.com

The Gospel According to Jon Batiste

"There's a joy to living that's still available to us. It's always available to you no matter what you're going through." –Jon Batiste. Jon Batiste reminds us of the myriad and wondrous truths of the human psyche. There's something infectiously joyous and vibrant about the music and lyrics of the ferociously talented pianist and singer. Listening to We Are, his Grammy Award-winning album of the year, is like going through a time machine of musical styles—R&B, gospel, old-school rock, jazz, classical, and hip-hop—and yet coming back to the pulse of what's happening right now.
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
loudersound.com

Out today: Listen to Taylor Hawkins sing on new Edgar Winter album

Today sees the release of the new album by Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny. A tribute to his older brother, the late blues legend Johnny Winter, it features guest appearances from a host of famous names, including Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Steve Lukather, Doyle Bramhall II, Robben Ford, Michael McDonald, Keb' Mo', Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ringo Starr, Derek Trucks and Joe Walsh.
NewsTimes

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., More Join Grammy Performers Lineup

The Recording Academy has unveiled a second round of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards: nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton, and, as revealed by Variety Wednesday night, a special In Memoriam performance featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.
Rolling Stone

Norah Jones Unearths Unreleased Ray Charles Cover ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’

Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones has unearthed a 22-year-old recording of “Hallelujah, I Love Him So,” her take on Ray Charles’ classic 1959 single “Hallelujah, I Love Her So.” The recording is one of 22 previously unreleased tracks set to appear on the 20th anniversary reissue of the singer’s Grammy-winning debut Come Away With Me, scheduled for release on April 29. Jones first tackled “Hallelujah, I Love Him So” during her first demo sessions with Blue Note in 2000 alongside bassist Lee Alexander and percussionist Dan Rieser with Jesse Harris on harmonica. The outtakes from that early period...
The Herald News

The Zombies headed to the Narrows May 1 as part of 'Life Is A Merry-Go-Round' tour

FALL RIVER — Iconic British rock legends The Zombies are back to celebrate their long-awaited induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with a new album in the works and their 2022 “Life Is A Merry-Go-Round” tour, which will make a stop at the Narrows Center on May 1. Led by founding members, vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent, The Zombies’ current line-up features Steve Rodford on drums, renowned session guitarist Tom Toomey, and...
