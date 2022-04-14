The Riot Comedy Show presents Ray Etc

Fran La Maina, former president and COO of Dick Clark Productions, died Friday of natural causes in Burbank, his family announced. He was 82.
La Maina, who represented the late Dick Clark for more than 25 years as his business adviser, began at DCP on Aug. 1, 1966, as the controller and head of accounting. In 1970, he was named secretary/treasurer of the company's subsidiary and affiliated corporations, then became a director two years later.
