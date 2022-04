Click here to read the full article. On the heels of winning an Oscar for best documentary feature and a Grammy for best music film, Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” continues to make an impact — this time with festival organizers. Harlem Festival of Culture, a reimagined version of the weeks-long festival at the center of the film, will take place in the summer of 2023 at Marcus Garvey Park, the site of the concerts in the film (it was called Mount Morris Park at the time of the original 1969 Harlem Cultural...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO