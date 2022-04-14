The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Mozart's Don Giovanni

Soprano Anna Netrebko has been hired by the Monte Carlo Opera to sing this month following the Metropolitan Opera's decision to drop her for failing to repudiate Russia President Vladimir Putin.The Monte Carlo Opera said Thursday that Netrebko will sing the title role in Puccini's “Manon Lescaut” in performances on April 22, 24, 27 and 30. The 50-year-old Russian replaces an originally announced Maria Agresta.Tenor Yusif Eyvazov, Netrebko's husband, is scheduled to sing Des Grieux.Netrebko was to have sung five performances in a revival of Puccini's “Turandot” at the Met in New York from April 30 to May 14. She...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO