Performing Arts

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Mozart's Don Giovanni

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please...

houston.culturemap.com

Lima News

Bath High School presents ‘The Music Man’

LIMA — Bath High School will present “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, with another performance to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Performances will be held at Bath High School, 2850 Bible Road, Lima. Tickets are $12...
LIMA, OH
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Cancels 2022-23 HD of ‘Don Carlo’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a change to its 2022-23 HD season. The company canceled the HD performance of “Don Carlo” scheduled for Nov. 19 and has changed the HD to “Falstaff” on April 1. The change comes after Anna Netrebko withdrew from the production after...
THEATER & DANCE
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hampton Times

Art scholarship awarded to William Tennent student

Julian Sabara, a student at William Tennent High School, has been awarded a scholarship to the University of the Arts Summer Institute. Sabara is currently a sophomore in an Art 2 class, one of the officers of the WTHS National Art Honor Society, and a rising star in the art department with a deep commitment to his art education and experience. He is currently taking weekend courses at UArts and is also volunteering time at the Michener Art Museum and helping to curate and hang a show there.
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Just in: Concern for Barenboim as Berlin concert is abandoned

We hear that the second half of last night’s Berlin Staatskapelle concert at the Philharmonie was called off after the conductor fell sick. The orchestra management has yet to issue a statement. Barenboim has undergone back surgery in recent months. This is the first mention of a circulation problem.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Herald News

The Zombies headed to the Narrows May 1 as part of 'Life Is A Merry-Go-Round' tour

FALL RIVER — Iconic British rock legends The Zombies are back to celebrate their long-awaited induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with a new album in the works and their 2022 “Life Is A Merry-Go-Round” tour, which will make a stop at the Narrows Center on May 1. Led by founding members, vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent, The Zombies’ current line-up features Steve Rodford on drums, renowned session guitarist Tom Toomey, and...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Independent

Dropped by Met, Netrebko to sing at Monte Carlo Opera

Soprano Anna Netrebko has been hired by the Monte Carlo Opera to sing this month following the Metropolitan Opera's decision to drop her for failing to repudiate Russia President Vladimir Putin.The Monte Carlo Opera said Thursday that Netrebko will sing the title role in Puccini's “Manon Lescaut” in performances on April 22, 24, 27 and 30. The 50-year-old Russian replaces an originally announced Maria Agresta.Tenor Yusif Eyvazov, Netrebko's husband, is scheduled to sing Des Grieux.Netrebko was to have sung five performances in a revival of Puccini's “Turandot” at the Met in New York from April 30 to May 14. She...
THEATER & DANCE
Shropshire Star

Timeless Shakespeare play to broadcast in Bishop's Castle

William Shakespeare's timeless play about what it means to be English and the country's relationship to Europe will be broadcast in Bishop's Castle later this month. Henry V (rated 15) will be captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, and broadcast at Bishop's Castle's SpArC Theatre, in Brampton Road, from 7pm to 10pm on April 28.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro alla Scala Announces Conductor Change for ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’

The Teatro alla Scala has announced a conductor change for its upcoming production of “Un Ballo in Maschera.”. The company noted that Maestro Riccardo Chailly is ill and will not be able to rehearse the production. As a result, Nicola Luisotti will replace him for the performances scheduled on May 4, 7, 10, 12, and 14. The last two performances will be conducted by Giampaolo Bisanti on May 19 and 22, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opéra de Monte-Carlo Releases Statement on Anna Netrebko’s Performances

The Opéra de Monte-Carlo has released a statement regarding Anna Netrebko’s stage debut on April 22, 2022. The company’s spokesperson Christiane Ribeiro told the New York Times, “Anna Netrebko made a statement two weeks ago regarding the war and her relationship with Putin. She has taken a clear position against the war in Ukraine. As a consequence, she has been declared an ‘enemy of the homeland’ by the speaker of the Duma and a theater in Novosibirsk canceled her appearance.”
THEATER & DANCE

