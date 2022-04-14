ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A dentist is blowing people's minds by reminding them that cavities can be contagious through kissing

By Waiyee Yip
 2 days ago

Dr. Tasneem Mahmood, the Houston-based dentist who made the video, told Insider that the information is not meant to discourage anyone from kissing.

  • Dr. Tasneem Mahmood's TikTok on "cavities being contagious" has gone viral.
  • The video garnered 1.2 million views and had people wondering if they've gotten cavities from their partners before.
  • Mahmood told Insider she didn't mean to discourage people from kissing.

"Thinking about the kiss that I gave my husband even though he has cavities."

That's what a dentist has shared in a now-viral TikTok video , along with the caption: "And that's on cavities being contagious."

& that’s on cavities being contagious 🦠

The video, which has racked up 1.2 million views, made people question if they have ever "caught" cavities from their respective partners before. "New fear unlocked," one person said in a comment which got close to 4,000 likes.

But Dr. Tasneem Mahmood, the Houston-based dentist who made the video, told Insider that the information is not meant to discourage anyone from kissing.

"Do I think that one should not kiss someone who has a cavity? No, not at all. Having cavities is not a moral failing or should it be used to judge how good a person or partner is," she said.

"Plus, let's not forget that cavities are often the result of not brushing and flossing daily, though research suggests some people may be genetically predisposed to getting them, regardless of immaculate dental hygiene."

As Insider reported last year , kissing someone with poor oral hygiene could expose you to bad bacteria, which can cause bad breath, gum disease, and increased plaque build-up if you're not diligent about taking care of your teeth.

"The takeaway message from all of this is: practice good oral hygiene, and you'll have great control and be on the safe track," said Dr. Mahmood, who works at Progressive Dental . "If you're already brushing and flossing regularly, you're doing a great job fighting those cavities."

But what does her husband think about being exposed in a TikTok video for having cavities?

"My husband isn't embarrassed for having a few cavities, especially since we already took care of them by getting fillings on time. I wasn't shaming him for having them — we were using our experience to educate people on TikTok," she said.

