UEFA

Is Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

By Jack Naisbitt
 2 days ago

Eintracht Frankfurt face Barcelona tonight in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

The German side travel to the Camp Nou after a 1-1 draw last Thursday, when Ferran Torres’ equaliser cancelled out Knauff’s opener.

In the league, a 92nd-minute winner from Luuk de Jong gave Xavi’s side a 3-2 win away to Levante on Sunday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri also getting on the scoresheet.

Whilst Oliver Glasner’s Frankfurt lost 2-1 away to SC Freiburg.

Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either West Ham or Lyon in the Europa League semi-finals on 28 April.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Barcelona vs Frankfurt?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Thursday 14 April.

How can I watch it?

The Europa League quarter-final second leg will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage starting from 7:45pm.

Team news

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique sat out the win over Levante due to a tendon issue which could keep the defender out for this match, although manager Xavi has opened the door to his return.

Dani Alves is unregistered for the match with Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay pushing for returns. Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati are all injury absentees for the home side.

The German side will be without Tuta who is suspended following his red card in the first leg and Christopher Lenz is also a doubt.

Midfield regular Sow was taken off with a knee ligament strain in the Freiburg loss, although Frankburt boss Glasner is still hopeful that he will be able to play some part in tonight.

Prediction

Frankfurt caused the Barcelona defence all sorts of problems in the first leg and should have no problem doing so again with a number of Xavi’s defensive regulars absent for one reason or the other.

However, given Barcelona’s recent spate of dominance at home and well-stocked attacking options, the Catalans should book their place in the final four with minimal fuss.

Barcelona 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

