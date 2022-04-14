ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

By Pa Sport Staff
 2 days ago

What the papers say

Liverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona .

Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wmdpt_0f8pIvTp00

West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby , writes the Liverpool Echo. The 22-year-old winger has also been linked to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both held talks with River Plate’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez , according to the Daily Express. The 21-year-old has a £16.6million release clause and has also been linked to Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Ocampos: West Ham and Wolves are interested in the 27-year-old Sevilla winger, according to Super Deporte.

Karem Artukoglu: Arsenal are preparing a £16.6m offer for the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger according to Turkish publication Star Gazetesi.

Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Erling Haaland will choose his new club within TWO WEEKS... with Man City confident they will beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland will select his new club within the next two weeks, Sportsmail understands. Manchester City remain confident they will win the race for Europe’s hottest property, although it is not yet a done deal. They face opposition from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the services of...
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
Daily Mail

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Jurgen Klopp may have to admit DEFEAT in scheduling spat with TV companies after Liverpool call for Toon clash to be pushed back

Eddie Howe fears Jurgen Klopp will have to 'bite the bullet' and admit defeat in his scheduling spat with BT Sport. The Newcastle boss reckons his Liverpool counterpart faces a near impossible task in his bid to shift the Reds' crucial Premier League trip to Tyneside, with Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off at St James' Park coming less than 72 hours after their Champions League semi-final against VIllarreal.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Liverpool and Manchester City in collision course for final in Paris

The last four clubs in the Champions League are set in stone. In many ways, this is as ideal a quartet as one could wish for in any Champions League semifinals: The two best teams in Europe, this competition's winningest club and the little team that could, who have already sent European giants tumbling in their wakes. Unai Emery and Carlo Ancelotti have guided the Spanish representatives to the last four the hard way, pointing to a depth of tactical acumen in La Liga that has survived even as superstars have gravitated towards other leagues.
The Independent

Jason McAteer ready for another top-level battle between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former defender Jason McAteer accepts there can be no room for error by Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.England’s two best teams meet at Wembley on Saturday just six days after their 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.McAteer admits one-off games were always the most nervous for him because there was so much to lose.“I always felt there were more nerves in a one-off game. It’s a one hit, it is this or nothing, you can’t rectify a mistake by doing something in the second leg,” he told the PA news agency.“My heart says Liverpool...
ESPN

UCL Stats: Benzema joins Ronaldo, Messi; Real Madrid's uneclipsed 31

What a round of Champions League knockout ties that was. Villarreal did what many thought impossible, earning a 1-1 draw away to Bayern Munich, thus winning their quarterfinal 2-1 on aggregate. Chelsea scored 3 and conceded 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu to lose their tie to Real Madrid 4-5 on aggregate.
