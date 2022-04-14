ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Switzerland readies financial safety net for power sector

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is readying a multibillion-dollar financial safety net for the electricity sector, it said on Thursday, citing increased liquidity requirements amid unprecedented price swings.

Terms of the package are still being discussed but it could be worth as much as 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.7 billion) and last four years, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told a news conference in Bern.

The idea is to safeguard Swiss power supply even if the situation worsens for critically important players in a European energy crisis, the government said.

Strong price fluctuations on energy markets mean that electricity companies need more financial resources to cover security deposits associated with electricity trading, it said.

"An uncontrolled failure of a large company could jeopardise the security of supply in Switzerland and trigger a chain reaction," it added.

Major Swiss power groups include Alpiq , BKW (BKWB.S) and Axpo (AXPOH.UL).

The government said it should act only on a subsidiary basis to companies and their providers of debt and equity.

Conditions for federal support would be very strict and any aid only temporary. Interest rates would be in line with the market and companies receiving aid would not be able to pay dividends.

After consultations with electricity companies, the government will draft a law for fast-track consideration in parliament's summer session.

The wild swings in prices have prompted some companies to sound out prospects for aid, Sommaruga said, adding that one company had approached the Swiss government late last year before being able to arrange liquidity on its own.

German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) in January secured credit of up to 10 billion euros ($10.91 billion) from parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE) and state bank KfW (KFW.UL) to help it to cope with unprecedented volatility in energy markets. read more

($1 = 0.9336 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9166 euros)

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement. Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Supply#Zurich#Swiss#Energy#European#Bkw
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Reuters

COLUMN-Funds' bullish CBOT bets swell further as supply fears simmer -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 17 (Reuters) - Speculators’ enthusiasm toward Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds crept closer to record levels last week as tighter-than-usual world stockpiles and uncertainty in Ukraine continue to support prices. Minimal grain and oilseed shipments out of Ukraine have disrupted and even rerouted global trade, one example...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

TRIPOLI, April 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel. The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chinese space station official says its construction not affected by COVID

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 epidemic will not affect construction of the Chinese space station and the progress of the construction is under control, Hao Chun, head of China’s manned space agency, said at a news conference on Sunday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo, Stella Qiu and Liangping Gao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Switzerland
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
Reuters

UK employers offer average 2.8% pay rise to staff, survey shows

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British employers are offering annual pay settlements worth an average increase of 2.8% to staff, well below the rate of inflation, a survey showed on Monday. The Chartered Management Institute said many businesses were wary of offering pay rises when other costs were soaring and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Biak region in Indonesia

April 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles), EMSC said. Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman. Our Standards: The...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Vanuatu – EMSC

April 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake had a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow China’s largest city to further ease lockdown curbs and start returning to normal life. The target will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Revealed: Hundreds of millions in UK taxpayers’ money handed to companies still operating in Russia

Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia, The Independent can reveal.The government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine, it has emerged.Britain has active contracts worth at least £294,803,502 with 15 multinationals that are still doing business in Russia, according to an analysis carried out by The Independent. Ministers have been urged to sever ties with these companies and cancel all recently signed contracts.More than 600 companies have withdrawn from Russia since the beginning of the war,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy