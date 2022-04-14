ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

2 found dead in New Mexico’s McBride Fire

By Phil Helsel
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have died in a New Mexico wildfire that has grown to more than 5,300 acres, authorities said Wednesday. The deaths in the village of Ruidoso amid the McBride Fire are under investigation, the state...

KindnessMatters
2d ago

I’m so sorry for the horrible loss. I’m sending my warmest condolences and prayers up to the family. 🙏❤️

