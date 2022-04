The Arizona Coyotes entered Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils with some new faces in the lineup. The result, though, was a familiar one. Rookies Jack McBain and Nathan Smith both played in their first career NHL game, but the Coyotes ultimately fell 6-2 to the Devils on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 8,679 at Gila River Arena. The loss drops the Coyotes to 22-46-5, and their 49 points remain the lowest in the league, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens and three behind the Seattle Kraken. All three teams have nine games remaining on their schedule.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO