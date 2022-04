Holy smoke, Norwalk really on the verge of annexing Monroeville?. That was the page 1 headline in the Reflector on Thursday, Sept. 21, 1978. Only when one reads the story written by Kathy Szejbach does one come to realize that it was just a few acres of disputed land on Norwalk's west boundary that was under "duress." At least that's what Monroeville Superintendent of School Richard Armbrust was all up-in-arms about. He had quickly winged off a letter to the State Board of Education explaining the bit of piracy Monroeville's neighbors to the east were trying to pull off.

NORWALK, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO