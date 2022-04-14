ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

ReshBack

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

hamedjavadi

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WORLD
TechSpot

manohark

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

howtobuilds

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript
TechSpot

manishadevi

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
INDIA
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Do you connect your Android to a Windows PC? Changes are coming

Transferring photos and videos from your phone to your computer can be tricky. Tap or click here to easily transfer your photos and videos off of Facebook. For a while, the most common method used was a USB cable to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer. But after...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

aipljoycentral

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

MrDarrke

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
U.K.
TechSpot

ishana kaur1

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WORLD
TechSpot

TviruZ

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WORLD
komando.com

Google just rolled out a whole new way to search for things online

You might consider yourself a ninja when finding things online, but it can get tricky sometimes. For example, how do you search for a specific dress if you don’t know who the designer is?. There might also be times when you can’t accurately put what you are looking for...
INTERNET
TechSpot

Evertprakkie

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WORLD
TechRadar

DJI's new business drone can be folded into a backpack

Drone giant DJI has unveiled its new series of enterprise-ready Matrice 30 drones that it says are more protable than ever. Unlike other commercial drones, the DJI M30 has a foldable integrated lightweight design and has a 3.7kg take-off weight so that it is easy to unfold, store and carry anywhere - even in a backpack.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Musah Issahaku

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WORLD
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Controller Has a Very Handy New Feature

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers have a few new upgrades and a very handy new feature. This generation, it's the PS5 DualSense controller that's been earning all the praise and attention thanks to its haptic feedback and adaptative triggers. While the PS5 controller is substantially different from the rest of the pack, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller is not. It's basically just the Xbox One controller. That said, Microsoft is improving upon its borrowed design slowly but surely. For example, a new update for the controller comes with "fixes and updates that deliver performance improvements." In addition to performance improvements, Microsoft has also given the Xbox Series X|S controller a brand new and handy feature.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy