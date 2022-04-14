Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers have a few new upgrades and a very handy new feature. This generation, it's the PS5 DualSense controller that's been earning all the praise and attention thanks to its haptic feedback and adaptative triggers. While the PS5 controller is substantially different from the rest of the pack, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller is not. It's basically just the Xbox One controller. That said, Microsoft is improving upon its borrowed design slowly but surely. For example, a new update for the controller comes with "fixes and updates that deliver performance improvements." In addition to performance improvements, Microsoft has also given the Xbox Series X|S controller a brand new and handy feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 DAYS AGO