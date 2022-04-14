ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Has 1 Stinging Question About Newest Rudy Giuliani Revelation

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Rudy Giuliani , former New York City mayor and attorney to Donald Trump , reportedly helped investigators unlock three devices as he faces potential criminal charges.

“Always a good sign when you have three phones,” cracked late-night host Jimmy Kimmel , who added that Giuliani’s cooperation didn’t end there.

“He even let investigators look inside the coffin he sleeps in during the daylight hours,” Kimmel said.

But Giuliani’s help unlocking the devices had Kimmel wondering about one feature on his cellphone.

“Can you imagine being the Face ID on Rudy Giuliani’s phone, having to look at this 48 times a day?” Kimmel asked as he shared this image:

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

