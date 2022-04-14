LMC and Merrell Unveil Hydro Moc and Hydro Slide Collab

Click here to read the full article. Eco Rx is a line of innovatively upcycled lingerie and loungewear, while Lingeriecycle allows consumers to responsibly recycle intimates. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOutdoor Retailer: Unifi Launches New Products as Acteev and Coalatree CollabUnifi's Profits Slashed by Higher Costs, Production ProblemsXDD's New Fabric Makes Use of Textile WasteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO