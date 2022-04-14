ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

LMC and Merrell Unveil Hydro Moc and Hydro Slide Collab

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being teased earlier this week, LMC and Merrell have now fully unveiled their collaborative collection. Mixing the aesthetics of the South Korean streetwear label and outdoor casual brand, the team-up features takes on the Hydro Moc, Hydro Slide...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Korean Label OSOI Introduces Handbags and Sandals for Pre-Fall 2022

Seoul-based accessories label OSOI has unveiled new handbags and sandals in its Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook. A continuation of the brand’s contemporary style, the collection is comprised of bestselling silhouettes in updated colorways. Shades include “Butter” and “Emerald Green” in both matte and glossy finishes. Designs such as the Toni Mini and Bridge Mini are offered in salmon orange and aqua blue, as well as a striking minty hue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Hanky Panky Rolls Out Eco Rx Collection

Click here to read the full article. Eco Rx is a line of innovatively upcycled lingerie and loungewear, while Lingeriecycle allows consumers to responsibly recycle intimates. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOutdoor Retailer: Unifi Launches New Products as Acteev and Coalatree CollabUnifi's Profits Slashed by Higher Costs, Production ProblemsXDD's New Fabric Makes Use of Textile WasteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Unknown Is the Next London-Based Brand to Put on Your Radar

Joe Granger and Callum Vineer‘s emerging British label Unknown is causing a stir in the streetwear community, consistently producing, dropping, and subsequently selling out of its signature rhinestone tracksuits, and now it has unveiled its Spring 2022 lookbook starring the up and coming Italian drill star Rondo Da Sosa.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Seemingly Dirty Suedes Build Out This Forthcoming Nike Air Force 1

Even before “vintage” became a trend, distressed footwear was quite commonplace. Golden Goose, for example, is infamous for their faux-loved offerings, and even New Balance has followed in their example to an extent. Now, with the silhouette’s 40th anniversary as an excuse, Nike is also doing something similar with the Air Force 1, building out the shoe’s upper with seemingly worn suede.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Scuffed Leathers Make This Nike Air Max Plus Appear Lived-In

Whether aged, vintage, or distressed, both Nike and its admirers have taken an obvious liking to qualities of wear. The upcoming Dunk Low “Vintage Green,” for example, reinforces this, as it adds a patina to the upper and yellowed soles underfoot. And while not quite as overt in design, this newly revealed Air Max Plus follows suit, as certain parts of its construction appear overly scuffed.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Cybertruck 2023 Launch Date

During the recent opening of ‘s Giga Texas factory, Elon Musk took the stage to present the production model of the Cybertruck. Announced back in 2019, the Cybertruck was originally set for release in 2021, but after a delay, the vehicle is now set to launch sometime in 2023. Musk also issued an apology for the delay of the highly-anticipated Cybertruck. The look at the production model reveals that much of the car’s concept is retained but the handles have been removed, settling on an automatic opening system.
ECONOMY
womenfitness.net

Comfort Support Medium Impact Sports Bras for Women

Sports underwear uses a light and comfortable fabric to bring you a different experience during exercise. U-shaped back and hook-and-eye design make it easy for you to wear. Hemming design makes the sports underwear longer life while reducing skin friction.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Tesla to Release Cheaper Model Y With Increased Battery Capacity

Is now launching a more affordable version of the Model Y with increased battery capacity thanks to its new 4680 battery cells. While the new cells are twice as big in size as the automaker’s current batteries, it carries an impressive five times the capacity. With the new battery installed, the updated Model Y can make a range of 279 miles on a single charge and reach 0-60 mph in just five seconds. The best thing of all is that it’ll also come at a lower price point: the new Standard Range AWD option will start at $59,990 USD, which is $3,000 USD cheaper than the Long Range AWD.
CARS
Sourcing Journal

Keep It Cool: Hanes and LifeLabs Innovate in Innerwear

Click here to read the full article. The two companies leverage fabric technologies to keep wearers comfortable. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLifeLabs Launches Thermally Efficient Bedding LinePuma Plunges Into Period-Panty MarketLycra Rolls Out Dual Comfort Technology for RTW, WovensBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Join Forces for Deconstructed Garments

Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and archive blog turned cultural media beacon and label HIDDEN.NY have joined forces to produce a series of upcycled wares. The project is led by the Rebuild by Needles program, which utilizes cut-and-sew techniques throughout the armholes and sleeves to achieve a raw layered DIY aesthetic. The effect is applied throughout a series of tri-tone heavy cotton hoodies and tees bearing different co-branding accents including paisley prints, lily pond graphics, floating block text, cracked “h” insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY logos alongside NEEDLES’ purple papillon motif. White zig-zag stitching lines run vertically down the panels to complete the looks.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak Deliver Warped Carrying Options for SS22

Following its debut “Reverse Mode” collaboration with Eastpak for FW21, MM6 Maison Margiela taps the lifestyle bag company once again for another unconventional capsule. The highlight of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection includes a trippy take on Eastpak’s Padded Pak’r. The backpack is seen drooping down towards its warped Eastpack logo patch for a distinct liquid effect as if being sucked into a space vacuum.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Essentials: Jeehoon Kim

Founded in 2008, balansa, Busan’s leading vintage/record store and label, has been making a name for itself through its curated selections and international collaborations with the likes of Reebok, Union LA, Domz, and Ordinary Fits. Balansa’s distinct wares and unique spaces, which now include a shop in Seoul, are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Eastpak x Telfar Collab Collection Arrives With "CirclePak"

Following the reveal of Eastpak and Telfar‘s partnership last month, the collaboration collection has finally arrived on HBX. The latest range comprises four black bags coming in tactical canvas with woven hand straps instead of the typical vegan leather material. They feature a removable and adjustable padded shoulder strap that allows flexibility between cross-body, around-the-waist, or over-the-shoulder styling.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

TEN C Melds Military Styles With Technical Fabrication in SS22 Collection

In TEN C’s new season collection, the Italian menswear label revisits its military inspirations to craft a range of innovatively structured summer garments. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection also comes accompanied by a limited-edition T-shirt and sweatshirt capsule with graphic designs by Canadian illustrator Gang Box. From the Flight Jacket...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Jehu-Cal Saddle Up With New ‘Utility Collection’ for SS22

Jehu-Cal, the rising streetwear imprint founded by Emay Enmokwu, is saddling up for a third take on its Utility collection. Founded in 2016, Jehu-Cal has garnered a loyal fanbase thanks to its luxury and sportswear-inspired garments. Always moving to improve, the brand’s vast design range is reflected through its highly-anticipated drops, key motifs and versatile silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Nike Teams With Billie Eilish for Air Force 1 Made With Recycled Content

Click here to read the full article. Nike will double down on its partnership with Billie Eilish this month as it releases its “first-ever collection” from the newly minted Oscar winner. The collaboration—set to hit the vegan pop star’s online store April 24 and Nike’s SNKRS app April 25—will include an Air Force 1 made from 18 percent post-consumer recycled content, including a synthetic nubuck upper that uses 80 percent recycled materials. The shoe also features 100 percent recycled polyester details and an underfoot made with Nike Grind. The Nike Air Force 1 Billie will emulate the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s oversize...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

