The Los Angeles Clippers were dealt a crippling blow ahead of their NBA play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday morning, it was revealed Paul George would be unable to take the court after testing positive for COVID-19. While his absence will be a major loss for the Clippers, the team will pivot its focus to getting the job done in George’s stead. It won’t be an easy task, especially considering LA went 1-3 vs the Pelicans in the regular season — the only game they won was after George’s return late in the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO