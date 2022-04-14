ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police search for motive over New York subway shooting

By US Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago

The man charged with a terrorism offence over the shooting of 10 people on the New York subway posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

One was a silent shot of a packed New York City subway carriage in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by one.

As police arrested Frank R James, 62, on Wednesday over the Brooklyn shooting they were still searching for a motive from a flood of details about his life.

An erratic work history. Arrests for a string of mostly low-level crimes. A storage locker with more ammunition and hours of rambling profanity-laced videos on his YouTube channel that point to a deep, simmering anger.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death,” says James in a video where he calls himself Prophet of Doom.

After a 30-hour manhunt, James was arrested without incident after a tipster, thought by police to be James himself, said he could be found near a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Mayor Eric Adams triumphantly proclaimed “We got him!”

Police said their top priority was getting the suspect, now charged with a federal terrorism offence, off the streets as they investigate their biggest unanswered question, why?

A prime trove of evidence, they said, is his YouTube videos. He seems to have opinions about nearly everything – racism in America, New York City’s new mayor, the state of mental health services, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and black women.

A federal criminal complaint cited one in which James ranted about too many homeless people on the subway and put the blame on New York City’s mayor.

“What are you doing, brother?” he said in the video posted on March 27. “Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand.”

James then railed about the treatment of black people in an April 6 video cited in the complaint, saying: “And so the message to me is: I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting.”

In a video posted a day before the attack, James criticises crime against black people and says things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5tHN_0f8p0wkj00
Police patrol a subway in New York (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

Surveillance cameras spotted James entering the subway system turnstiles on Tuesday, dressed as a maintenance or construction worker in a yellow hard hat and orange working jacket with reflective tape.

Police say fellow riders heard him say only “oops” as he set off one smoke grenade in a crowded carriage as it rolled into a station.

He then set off a second smoke grenade and started firing, police said.

In the smoke and chaos that ensued, police say James made his getaway by slipping into a train that pulled in across the platform and exited after the first stop.

Left behind at the scene was the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black rubbish bin, petrol and the key to a van, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9YP6_0f8p0wkj00
Frank R James leaves a subway station (New York Police Department/AP) (AP)

That key led investigators to James, and clues to a life of setbacks and anger as he bounced among factory and maintenance jobs and was sacked at least twice.

Investigators said James had 12 prior arrests from 1990 to 2007, including for possession of burglary tools, criminal sex act, trespassing, larceny and disorderly conduct.

James was not prohibited from purchasing or owning a firearm.

Police said the gun used in the attack was legally purchased at a pawn shop in 2011.

A search of James’ storage unit and apartment turned up at least two types of ammunition, including the kind used with an AR-15 assault-style rifle and a taser.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Walsall beat Carlisle to mathematically secure their League Two safety

Walsall mathematically secured their League Two safety with a 1-0 win that left Carlisle still with work to do to ensure their own survival. Jack Earing’s winner just before half-time ended a run of three straight defeats for Walsall, leaving Carlisle 10 points above the bottom two with four games remaining.
SOCCER
newschain

Patel says Rwanda plan a blueprint to follow despite reports of Home Office row

Priti Patel believes other countries will follow the UK’s Rwanda asylum proposals, amid reports of a civil service backlash over the plan. The Home Secretary said Denmark could be among those to reproduce the UK Government’s “blueprint” after it signed a deal to transfer those asylum seekers deemed to have arrived in Britain unlawfully 6,000 miles away to east Africa.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Black People#New York City Subway#Mcdonald
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Why is a New York Yankees’ Employee Suing the Mayor of NYC?

Weeks after making the decision to allow professional athletes to play home games in New York City regardless of vaccination status, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in hot water, once again. NYC Mayor Adams Facing Lawsuit from Yankees' Employee. Virginia Alleyne has filed a class-action lawsuit against New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy